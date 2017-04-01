Skating club to host 50th anniversary celebration

PHOTO COURTESY MARIE JONSSON MACKENZIE READY TO SKATE: Anne MacKenzie, left, Margaret McDonald and Magnolia Conacher of the North Toronto Skating Club are getting ready for their 50th anniversary on April 6 and 7.

The North Toronto Skating Club is looking to celebrate life in Toronto for the figure skating association’s golden anniversary.

At 6:30 p.m. on April 6 and 7, the hard work of volunteers and board members Jocelyn Dominy, Lisa Kelleher and Marni Rebelo will be put on display for North Toronto residents.

President Ida Brass said she is looking forward to seeing the faces of the kids during the milestone celebration.

“I’m really excited for the kids because it’s their moment to shine. They get to put on their costumes and shine for their parents,” she said. “It’s a big deal for them, right up to our most senior skaters.”

Seasoned coaches Dawn Drummond-Hill, David Long and Mazin Thomas have taken the lead on the choreography. Drummond-Hill has been with the organization for over 20 years, and Long has been there 18 years. The event is expected to run one hour and 45 minutes.

“It’s been a great opportunity for our coaches to showcase their skills in terms of the choreographing routines,” Brass said. “They’re stoked about that.”

The choreography, costumes and setup for the event has taken the better part of a year, and Brass admitted they’re almost finished. The highlight for her is the alumni event, which will feature skaters from the skating club’s 50 years.

The alumni skate on Friday will be a chance to bring a variety of generations together.

“We’ve had a lot of terrific skaters come through North Toronto,” Brass said. “They spend well over 10 years there.”

The show is also a chance for the current members to bond and connect with their fellow club members. Brass admitted figure skating can be a very solitary sport, but when it’s time for the annual show, it’s all about teamwork.

“When we put on a show the kids get to work together,” Brass said of the main show. “The kids really bond and have a great time together.”

In addition to the alumni skate, and main event, a silent auction will be available, with a Zuca bag, camp trips and Blundstone boots among the items.

Tickets are $17 for adults, $12 for students. Seniors, and children 3 and under are free.