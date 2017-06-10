Lawrence Park sends record 12 tennis players to OFSAA

Panthers also bring home four medals: three silver, one bronze

Rainy weather couldn’t detour the Lawrence Park Panthers as they soaked in silver and bronze glory at OFSAA, May 29-30.

The school sent the most students out of any in the province, to the University of Toronto, Scarborough campus. That contingent certainly buoyed the troop as they waded through the wet weather.

Among that dozen were sophomore Sophia Lindy, junior Megan Killeen and senior Andrew Roberts. The trio stood inside the north gym early one morning in June, energized by their experience.

Coach Lindsey Wong looked on with pride.

“Our expectations are always high at Lawrence Park, and I was extremely proud of these guys,” he admitted. “They won the most battles, and they won’t tell you that, but they did.”

Winning silver medals were the mixed doubles, featuring Killeen and Harrison Wood; girls doubles, comprised of Lindy and Aly Lowry, as well as the boys doubles duo of Roberts and his partner Prince Wang.

Elizabeth Rozin won a bronze in the open girls singles category.

All three admitted OFSAA was a fun experience — for Lindy in particular, as the Grade 10 won her first medal — while Killeen brought in her third.

For Roberts, who is in his final year, it was his second.

The weather did put a damper on the lead-up to the tournament. Multiple rainy days led to the cancellation of two practices, and given most of the team doesn’t play outside of school, it posed a challenge.

“My partner and I were pretty rusty coming in to OFSAA,” Killeen said.

Roberts agreed.

“In our final match the wind and conditions were tough and it disoriented us for the match,” he said.

The tennis team wasn’t the only squad with success this spring season. The boys baseball team, helmed by Graeme Billinghurst, qualified for the OFSAA playdown.

The girls soccer team went to Windsor with coach Doug Hunnisett, won their pool, but lost 2-0 in the quarterfinals to Cardinal Newman.

Track and Field, coached by Peter Bartha, had some success, especially Aurora Rynda who finished fifth in the senior women’s 800-metre.

Finally, the boys water polo team won the Citys 12-11 over Victoria Park. There isn’t an OFSAA tournament for that sport, but it’s definitely another pennant for the gym wall.