Teen girl sexually assaulted on subway

Police are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl on the subway in the midtown area.

Investigators say the girl was seated on the subway heading north at about noon on April 29, when a man sat beside her at Wellesley Station. Somewhere between Bloor and Eglinton stations, the man allegedly sexually assaulted the girl.

The girl got off the subway at Eglinton, and the man followed her off the train. The girl walked toward a TTC employee, and the man then left the station going up to street level, police say.

He is described as being 30–40 years old, between 5-foot and 5-foot-6, having a medium build and light brown greying hair in a brush cut. He was wearing a green army coloured jacket, possibly with a hood or sweater underneath, royal blue Adidas track pants with three vertical stripes on the sides,, black shoes with white tips, and a backpack with a cross-chest strap.