Snakes and Lattes designates midtown location as flagship

Yonge and Eglinton to get its game on at coffeehouse chain

Alexei Malakhov/Streeter READY TO PLAY: Snakes and Lattes employee Jay Rutley stocks the shelves in the storefront display for the new location on Eglinton Avenue East.

There’s no excuse to be board at Yonge and Eglinton anymore.

That’s because coffeehouse chain, Snakes and Lattes, has set up shop in the two-storey, former home of Spring Rolls at 45 Eglinton Ave. E.

Even better is the fact that chief operating officer Aaron Zack is part of the team that has decided to make Snakes and Lattes Midtown their flagship café.

“In my opinion, this is the busiest neighbourhood in the busiest city in Canada,” Zack said in a December phone call. “We wanted to showcase that.

“Being in a really central neighbourhood, it’s going to pull from many other people from other neighbourhoods in the area.”

That means Leasiders, Forest Hillers, Lawrence Park denizens and Davisvillers may make the journey. And perhaps some folks from Zack’s former stomping grounds, York Mills.

Snakes and Lattes is known for its extensive library of board and card games. Visitors can pay $6 dollars to get the opportunity

The renovation has taken some time. Snakes and Lattes scouted out the location back in February and took possession in April. They hired McMillan Design to help set up the two floors for board game playing and latte sipping.

“(It’s taken) quite a bit of work,” Zack, a York Mills Collegiate alum, said. “We put a lot of work into the space because, A, It’s a large space, B, the building needed what we felt was more work and, C, we wanted to look great for the neighbourhood.”

It’s the third location for the seven-year-old company that first started in a small coffee shop in August 2010.

Since then they’ve expanded to their Annex and College locations.

Zack said they’re eying franchising opportunities in an effort to expand into Hamilton, London, Kitchener-Waterloo, Ottawa, Guelph and Kingston.

Until that time, they’re game to serve up brunch at Midtown in the New Year.

“There are a lot of families around here that will take advantage of that.”