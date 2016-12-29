Sinkhole shuts down Yonge at Roxborough for two days

BRIAN BAKER/TOWN CRIER CITY WORKERS closed down Yonge Street between Roxborough Avenue West and Gibson Avenue, Tuesday and Wednesday to repair a broken sewer pipe.

A sinkhole shut down Yonge Street at Roxborough Avenue for two days.

The city shut down the thoroughfare from Gibson Avenue to Roxborough Avenue West to bring in crews to fix the fissure that appeared Tuesday. They continued well into Wednesday afternoon. Toronto Police did not give an estimated time for the street’s re-opening.

The sinkhole was over a metre wide, and more than a foot deep. A suspected crack in a sewer pipe was thought to be the cause, according to a city spokesperson. A building on the southeast corner of Yonge and Roxborough Avenue East is currently under construction.

TTC re-routed its 97 Yonge bus to St. Clair Avenue West, Avenue Road and Davenport Road.