Police seek pair for Forest Hill synagogue thefts

Police are looking for a man and a woman after several items were stolen from a synagogue in Forest Hill.

On the morning of Dec. 25, two people entered a synagogue near Bathurst Street and Warwick Avenue and stole multiple items, police say.

They were last seen getting into a black Volkswagen Golf model ranging from 2010 to 2015.

Police released surveillance camera footage of the pair being sought.

The man is described as 20 to 25 years old, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10. He was wearing a dark winter coat with fur trim, a red sweater, grey pants and beige shoes. He was also wearing red-trimmed glasses.

The woman is also described as 20 to 25 years old. She is believed to be 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-5 tall, and was wearing a long black winter jacket with fur trim, a black shirt, black leggings, a pink scarf and purple winter boots. She was wearing large-framed glasses.