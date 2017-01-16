NEWS January 16th, 2017

Police seek pair for Forest Hill synagogue thefts

Multiple items reported stolen from coat room

PHOTO COURTESY TORONTO POLICESOUGHT: Police are looking for this man and woman who allegedly stole items from a coat room at a Forest Hill synagogue.

Police are looking for a man and a woman after several items were stolen from a synagogue in Forest Hill.

On the morning of Dec. 25, two people entered a synagogue near Bathurst Street and Warwick Avenue and stole multiple items, police say.

They were last seen getting into a black Volkswagen Golf model ranging from 2010 to 2015.

Police released surveillance camera footage of the pair being sought.

The man is described as 20 to 25 years old, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10. He was wearing a dark winter coat with fur trim, a red sweater, grey pants and beige shoes. He was also wearing red-trimmed glasses.

The woman is also described as 20 to 25 years old. She is believed to be 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-5 tall, and was wearing a long black winter jacket with fur trim, a black shirt, black leggings, a pink scarf and purple winter boots. She was wearing large-framed glasses.

