Police seek man who followed teen into backyard

Police have launched a criminal harassment investigation and are looking for a man who followed a 13-year-old girl into a Lawrence Park backyard.

Investigators say the girl was walking her dog near Lawrence Avenue East and Mt. Pleasant Road just after 7:45 a.m. on April 25 when a man began to follow her.

The girl became concerned for her safety, so she went back home through her backyard and informed her mother of the incident.

The man ran into the backyard and was confronted by the girl’s mother.

The man then left the scene.

He is described as white, 20–25 years old, with brown hair and a goatee. He was wearing a black hoodie with white on the front, and black pants.