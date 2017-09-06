Petition seeks speed limit increase on Bayview Extension

Jay Garak/Streeter FASTER: Petition calls for return to higher speed limits on the Bayview Extension south of Pottery Road.

A petition to bring back higher speed limits on the Bayview Extension south of Pottery Road has about 450 signatures and is growing online.

The petition was started by local business owner Judy Weiss, who says on Facebook she plans to submit the petition to city councillor Josh Matlow to get council to return the speed limit to 60 kilometers per hour.

The preamble to the petition on Change.org notes the road was designed for travel at 70 km/h but was reduced first to 60 kph in 2012 and then to 50 km/h recently.

“Currently, there is a designated bike lane for both directions for cyclists to safely ride that stretch of road which includes an under-pass of the northbound DVP entrance. And there are no cross through-streets or pedestrians to interfere with the higher traffic speed. Additionally, there are no residential streets or schools with pedestrian access to that section of the Bayview Extension,” according to the petition.

It concludes there is “no logical reason” for the speed reduction to 50 km/h.

On Facebook, Weiss reports she spoke to Ward 26 councillor Jon Burnside, who advised the latest speed reduction went through council because it had been added to a Publics Works committee vote involving 34 other problem locations noted by police. No data had been presented to back the submission for a vote.