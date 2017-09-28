Mount Pleasant Village rocks with Harvest Fair

Residents of the Mount Pleasant Village enjoyed an unnaturally balmy day, Sept. 23, as the local Business Improvement Area hosted its annual Harvest Fair.
The eighth annual affair spanned Mount Pleasant Road from Eglinton Avenue East to Davisville Avenue, and featured many of the merchants sporting wares and offering services.
That included family photos, workshops at Frankie Flowers, face painting, balloon sculpting, caricatures, arts and crafts, bits and bits, as well as sidewalks sales.
And everyone rocked out to the diverse sounds of local bands.
CALL ME THE BREEZE: The Gareth Burgess Duo, with Keith Dindayal, left, and Burgess bring the sound of the steel drum to festival-goers.
SAVING THE LEFTOVERS FOR LATER: Sharon of the Flaky Tart offers up some of the goodies the bakery has to offer.
PLEASANTLY SPICED UP: Chantira Panajanarai, owner of Bolan Thai, gets some help attending the table outside of their restaurant Sept. 23.
ROADSIDE THRILLS: Balloon artists work their magic for the kids outside of the Neighbourhood Clinic.
RELIEF FOR ACHING MUSCLES: Audrey from the Neighbourhood Clinic works out the kinks in Superman’s body during the street’s annual Harvest Fair.
THE AIR’S FINE UP HERE: Stilt walker Darren Bedford moseys along Belsize Drive during the Mount Pleasant Village BIA’s Harvest Fair.
DOWN ON THE CORNER: Hank Fox of the Pepper Shakers Band lets loose at the corner of Belsize and Mount Pleasant.
JUST GOOFING AROUND: Rosie the Clown hams it up as she makes a balloon animal for 9-year-old Ella.
HE’S GOT THE RHYTHM: Derrick Peart of the Sweet Derrick Blues Band belts it out on the corner of Mount Pleasant Road and Hillsdale Avenue.
FAMILY OUTING: Omar Mudrik enjoys a sunny Saturday with children Yumus, front, Suhayla and Sumayra.