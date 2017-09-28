Mount Pleasant Village rocks with Harvest Fair

BRIAN BAKER/STREETER ONE SCOOP: Parents and children were carving jack-o-lanterns for the coming fall season outside of Mount Pleasant Road Baptist Church. The gourd gouging was part of the BIA’s pumpkin carving contest.

Residents of the Mount Pleasant Village enjoyed an unnaturally balmy day, Sept. 23, as the local Business Improvement Area hosted its annual Harvest Fair.

The eighth annual affair spanned Mount Pleasant Road from Eglinton Avenue East to Davisville Avenue, and featured many of the merchants sporting wares and offering services.

That included family photos, workshops at Frankie Flowers, face painting, balloon sculpting, caricatures, arts and crafts, bits and bits, as well as sidewalks sales.

And everyone rocked out to the diverse sounds of local bands.