Police have released security camera images of a man suspected of committing an indecent act at the St. Clair West subway station.

Officers were called to the station March 8 at about 12:45 p.m. because a man was seen on the northbound platform committing an indecent act.

He is described as being 25–35 years old, with short dark hair and dark facial hair. He was wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans.