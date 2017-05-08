Man sought after TTC driver threatened

Passenger said he'd shoot driver after being told bus was going out of service, police say

Police are looking for a man they say threatened to shoot a TTC driver near York Mills station on March 13.

Investigators say the driver was operating a bus southbound on Yonge Street at about 3:25 p.m. when a man boarded the bus at William Carson Crescent.

The driver told the man the bus would be going out of service at York Mills Station. The man then began yelling at the driver.

The driver took the bus to York Mills Station, where the man reportedly threatened to shoot the driver and then ran from the bus.

No gun was seen and the operator was not harmed.

The man is described as being 30–35 years old, with a medium build and clean shaven. He was wearing a toque with green and dark red stripes and a white pompom on top, a black peacoat, dark pants and black dress shoes.