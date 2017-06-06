Man sought after teen assaulted on bus

Police say 16-year-old sexually assaulted by man sitting beside her

Police are looking for a man after a teenage girl was assaulted on a bus just after it left Eglinton West subway station.

A 16-year-old girl was seated on a bus as it travelled west from Eglinton West on June 2 at 3:43 p.m. when a man took a seat beside her.

Police say the man, while seated beside the girl, assaulted her.

Police have released images of a man on the bus.

He is described as 50 to 60 years old, and was wearing a baseball hat, a light-coloured jacket and blue jeans. He was carrying a red backpack and a dark reusable shopping bag.