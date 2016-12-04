Man charged for punching, kicking woman

A man is facing an assault charge for allegedly punching and kicking a woman in the Summerhill area two months ago.

Police issued a news release for the man in late November, after they say he had become enraged over a civil matter in late September.

Officers initially received a call for an assault near Avenue Road and McMaster Avenue on Sept. 24 at about 5:30 p.m.

Police say a 56-year-old woman had confronted a man over a civil matter, the man became enraged, and punched and kicked the woman. The woman was taken to hospital.

On Nov. 21 police said 62-year-old James Regan was wanted for assault.

Police then said Regan turned himself in the following morning and was charged with assault.