Man charged in separate sexual assault cases

A man is facing six charges in relation to two sexual assault investigations in the Ledbury Park area.

Police say they responded to a call for indecent exposure near Avenue Road and Haddington Avenue May 15 at 1 pm., where a 35-year-old woman had been sitting at a restaurant patio with a friend.

Police allege a man stared at them intently, and the woman became uncomfortable and decided to leave. As she left, the man showed her graphic sexual images, and then followed her to another business. Police say he then sexually assaulted the woman and opened his pants and exposed himself to her several times.

The woman called police and fled.

Police say they were also called last summer to a nearby area for a similar incident.

Sometime between June 1 and July 31 of 2016, a 31-year-old woman reported she was sexually assaulted near Wilson Avenue and Ridley Boulevard by a man who engaged her in conversation as she was walking in the area. After sexually assaulting her, the man followed her to a building where she sought help.

On May 19 at 8:15 a.m., police arrested Sean Sexton, 30, and charged him with three counts of committing an indecent act, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of criminal harassment.