Leafs playing in Leaside backyard

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back in the NHL playoffs after a three-year drought.

And so Doug Radford is back celebrating his favourite NHL team by showing the games in his backyard.

The Hanna Street resident has set up an outdoor viewing area for anyone who wants to come.

The last time he did this was for the 2013 playoffs and nearly 75 people attended, he says.

A hardcore fan, Radford welcomes neighbours to his tent while wearing his memorabilia — alongside his similarly dressed, four-footed sidekick, Kobi.

He’ll continue showing the games for as long as the Leafs stay in the playoffs this year, Radford says.