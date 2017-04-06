Indecent act investigation leads to seven charges

A man is facing seven charges following an indecent act investigation at Yonge and Eglinton.

Police say a woman was in a bookstore in the area with her two children when she saw a man committing an indecent act while standing in close proximity.

The woman confronted the man and he fled the scene.

Stephen Keays, 52, was arrested on march 20 and charged with one count of committing an indecent act, three counts of mischief — interfering with lawful enjoyment of property exceeding $5,000, one count of possessing a schedule II substance, and two counts of possessing a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking.