Fraud-related charges for tow truck driver

Police say a car crash at Dupont Street and Davenport Avenue has led to a tow truck driver facing two fraud-related charges.

Two vehicles were involved in a collision on Jan. 22 at about 9:15 p.m. and, according to police, a tow truck operator arrived and towed one car away from the scene.

The vehicle was taken to a location not authorized under the City of Toronto bylaw.

Andrew Costa, 30, has been charged with one count each of fraud and obstructing a peace officer.

Police are advising the public that Toronto city bylaws prohibit tow truck operators from referring a driver or vehicle to a collision repair facility at any time, and that the choice of facility lies entirely with the registered owner of the damaged vehicle.