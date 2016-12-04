Break-ins on the rise in midtown

Second-floor windows are usual entrance point for two people wanted by police

Toronto Police are warning midtown residents about a rash of break-ins in the area that have been going on throughout November.

Police issued a new release after two people broke into a home in Rosedale on the evening of Nov. 27.

Officers at 53 Division believe those same two people are responsible for several other break-ins around midtown — including many between Nov. 8 and 10 in the Banbury Road and York Mills Road area — and that all homes were accessed through second-floor windows.

Police are advising residents to safeguard their homes, offering the following tips:

Keep an exterior light on after dark

Ensure all windows and doors are secured and locked

Alarms or video security equipment are functional and turned on

Suspicious people or vehicles should be reported to police, and residents should check their security camera videos to report suspicious activity as well.