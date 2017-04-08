Mathematically speaking

(Answers with the next puzzle.)
ACROSS
1. Jazz vocal style
5. Mine passage
9. Military rank
14. Italian river
15. Anne or Jerry
16. Avoid capture
17. Byline for an electric Chomsky fish?
19. Book
20. Ring-shaped island
21. ___ Miserables
23. Donkey
24. Play thing
25. Columbus hockey player Brandon
29. Dodge or battering
31. Lumberjack’s dance routine?
36. “99 Red Balloons” singer
39. Zulu zombie
40. Slay, alt.
41. “Woe is me!”
42. Excuse
44. Jeannie’s surname
45. Aykroyd and Rather
46. Latin need
47. Pakistani language
48. Groove for a former Vice President?
52. Vast expanse
53. Side
54. ___ Na Na
57. AB city
60. Give it a go
62. Follows orders
64. Hilo hello
66. Tennis star Monica spotted by me?
70. One-person boat
71. Ashen
72. Comic Carvey
73. Show feelings
74. Gross camel habit
75. Q host following Ghomeshi
DOWN
1. Middle East archway
2. Childhood taunt “Go ___ your mommy!”
3. Irk
4. Prefix for belt or box
5. Upper limb
6. Pass away
7. Solid water
8. Tattle
9. Common Ghanaian last name
10. Macau cent
11. Coffee, slangily
12. Love poems
13. Family mem.s
18. As well
22. Human thing to do?
26. Turkish honorific
27. More spry
28. Absolute joy
30. Diversity showcase in Toronto
31. Cowboys’ ropes
32. Steak type
33. Text speak for “you wrote too much, so I’m not bothering with it”
34. Take notice
35. Food options
36. Zilch
37. Israeli flyer
38. Vietnamese city, Da ___
43. Tiny bit
49. Shoot again, like a photo
50. Aural organ
51. Health insurance companies in the USA
54. Unknown word appearing in the Bible 74 times
55. Laughing animal
56. Syrian president
57. Food that often has your name on it
58. Rock style of the ‘70s and ‘80s
59. Toy that comes back to you
61. Puppy yelps
63. Comfy slumber locales
65. Head topper sometimes
67. Sucker
68. Boxing great, Muhammad
69. Soggy
LAST MONTH’S ANSWERS