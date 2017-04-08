Mathematically speaking



(Answers with the next puzzle.)

ACROSS 1. Jazz vocal style

5. Mine passage

9. Military rank

14. Italian river

15. Anne or Jerry

16. Avoid capture

17. Byline for an electric Chomsky fish?

19. Book

20. Ring-shaped island

21. ___ Miserables

23. Donkey

24. Play thing

25. Columbus hockey player Brandon

29. Dodge or battering

31. Lumberjack’s dance routine?

36. “99 Red Balloons” singer

39. Zulu zombie

40. Slay, alt.

41. “Woe is me!”

42. Excuse

44. Jeannie’s surname

45. Aykroyd and Rather

46. Latin need

47. Pakistani language

48. Groove for a former Vice President?

52. Vast expanse

53. Side

54. ___ Na Na

57. AB city

60. Give it a go

62. Follows orders

64. Hilo hello

66. Tennis star Monica spotted by me?

70. One-person boat

71. Ashen

72. Comic Carvey

73. Show feelings

74. Gross camel habit

75. Q host following Ghomeshi

DOWN

1. Middle East archway

2. Childhood taunt “Go ___ your mommy!”

3. Irk

4. Prefix for belt or box

5. Upper limb

6. Pass away

7. Solid water

8. Tattle

9. Common Ghanaian last name

10. Macau cent

11. Coffee, slangily

12. Love poems

13. Family mem.s

18. As well

22. Human thing to do?

26. Turkish honorific

27. More spry

28. Absolute joy

30. Diversity showcase in Toronto

31. Cowboys’ ropes

32. Steak type

33. Text speak for “you wrote too much, so I’m not bothering with it”

34. Take notice

35. Food options

36. Zilch

37. Israeli flyer

38. Vietnamese city, Da ___

43. Tiny bit

49. Shoot again, like a photo

50. Aural organ

51. Health insurance companies in the USA

54. Unknown word appearing in the Bible 74 times

55. Laughing animal

56. Syrian president

57. Food that often has your name on it

58. Rock style of the ‘70s and ‘80s

59. Toy that comes back to you

61. Puppy yelps

63. Comfy slumber locales

65. Head topper sometimes

67. Sucker

68. Boxing great, Muhammad

69. Soggy

LAST MONTH’S ANSWERS