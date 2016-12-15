City Hall doth resolve….

(Answers with the next puzzle.)
ACROSS
1. M*A*S*H* character
6. Streetcars in London
11. Oh counterparts
14. Aria’s place
15. Aired again
16. Gift topper
17. Riddle Part 1
19. Art museum downtown
20. Pirate’s response
21. Host
22. Celeb
23. Votes against
25. Riddle Part 2
28. Jackie’s husband
30. “Look how cute that is!”
31. Old saying
34. Ruffian
37. Coach Parseghian
40. Riddle Part 3
43. “A mouse!”
44. Criminal groups
45. ___ Plains
46. Middle East country
47. Olive ___
48. Riddle Part 4
54. Coup d’___
58. Difficult
59. Wife’s mother, for example
61. Way to get there, abbr.
62. A Manning
63. Answer to riddle
66. Cul de ___
67. Worth
68. Will not
69. Golfer Ernie
70. South American range
71. Tennis pro Monica
DOWN
1. Mr. Bean portrayer, Atkinson
2. Playwright Behn
3. Term of endearment
4. Visual or performance
5. Like the 100m or marathon
6. Peace agreement
7. Actress Zellweger
8. Like the shape of a rainbow
9. ___ tai
10. Long running sketch comedy program
11. Subside
12. Hulk ___
13. Epee or foil
18. Prefix for all
22. Plant
24. Epic
26. Fill
27. A couple dozen less a couple couple
29. Music originating in Jamaica
31. Fruit juice
32. Pass on
33. Question
34. ___-Hur
35. Norm.
36. Ers
37. ___ was saying…
38. Transport truck
39. Abbr. for the Ducks
41. Dress backward
42. Story
46. German 101 word
47. Type of exam
48. Not the ones over there
49. Food allowed in Islam
50. Clapton and Lindros
51. Reap
52. Occur after
53. Soothing plants
55. By judge or jury
56. Make amends
57. Campers’ shelters
60. Wimp
63. ___ Gardner
64. Took off
65. Common article
LAST MONTH’S ANSWERS