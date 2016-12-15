City Hall doth resolve….

(Answers with the next puzzle.)

ACROSS 1. M*A*S*H* character

6. Streetcars in London

11. Oh counterparts

14. Aria’s place

15. Aired again

16. Gift topper

17. Riddle Part 1

19. Art museum downtown

20. Pirate’s response

21. Host

22. Celeb

23. Votes against

25. Riddle Part 2

28. Jackie’s husband

30. “Look how cute that is!”

31. Old saying

34. Ruffian

37. Coach Parseghian

40. Riddle Part 3

43. “A mouse!”

44. Criminal groups

45. ___ Plains

46. Middle East country

47. Olive ___

48. Riddle Part 4

54. Coup d’___

58. Difficult

59. Wife’s mother, for example

61. Way to get there, abbr.

62. A Manning

63. Answer to riddle

66. Cul de ___

67. Worth

68. Will not

69. Golfer Ernie

70. South American range

71. Tennis pro Monica













DOWN

1. Mr. Bean portrayer, Atkinson

2. Playwright Behn

3. Term of endearment

4. Visual or performance

5. Like the 100m or marathon

6. Peace agreement

7. Actress Zellweger

8. Like the shape of a rainbow

9. ___ tai

10. Long running sketch comedy program

11. Subside

12. Hulk ___

13. Epee or foil

18. Prefix for all

22. Plant

24. Epic

26. Fill

27. A couple dozen less a couple couple

29. Music originating in Jamaica

31. Fruit juice

32. Pass on

33. Question

34. ___-Hur

35. Norm.

36. Ers

37. ___ was saying…

38. Transport truck

39. Abbr. for the Ducks

41. Dress backward

42. Story

46. German 101 word

47. Type of exam

48. Not the ones over there

49. Food allowed in Islam

50. Clapton and Lindros

51. Reap

52. Occur after

53. Soothing plants

55. By judge or jury

56. Make amends

57. Campers’ shelters

60. Wimp

63. ___ Gardner

64. Took off

65. Common article

LAST MONTH’S ANSWERS