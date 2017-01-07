Bistro on Avenue an old favourite in a new location

Anyone who lives close to or frequents the Avenue Road strip north of Lawrence Ave. East is familiar with the Bistro on Avenue, a local landmark for 30 years.

So when word got out the eatery would have to relocate to make way for condominiums, long-time patrons begged them to find another location in the area, say owners Louis Nemes and Cindy Stern.

Now they have made the move, they say they actually prefer the new location at 1988 Avenue Rd., a few blocks north of their previous site.

They have been fortunate to have had their regular customers follow them to the new spot and, as the larger dining room can accommodate more people, they have also gained many new customers, they say.

Not much has changed in the atmosphere of the Bistro, except it is more spacious and family friendly. The reasonably priced menu has all the old favourites like wings and ribs, along with some new salads, wraps, tacos and sandwiches.

The owners also say they will continue to give back to the community that has been so good to them. They have raised thousands of dollars for local charities by hosting the Annual Louis Nemes Golf Tournament, as well as fundraisers for worthy causes such as CAMH, ALS, Parkinson’s disease and autism research.