NEWS

Man charged for punching, kicking woman

A man is facing an assault charge for allegedly punching and kicking a woman in the Summerhill area two months ago.

Break-ins on the rise in midtown

Toronto Police are warning midtown residents about a rash of…

‘No immediate plans’ for park on Ranleigh

The field at 100 Ranleigh Ave. has been purchased by…

Bishop Strachan history teachers net GG award

Bishop Strachan School’s extensive archive and museum helped two of…

SPORTS

York Mills claims bronze at OFSAA volleyball tourney

Passing through the front hall of York Mills Collegiate puts a smile on Peter Hew’s face. The senior boys volleyball co-captain is…

Boxing group eyeing Masonic Temple for home base

The glitz and glamour of world championship boxing in Toronto…

Diner is an Argonaut’s dream restaurant

Midtown Toronto has made an impression on Toronto Argonauts sophomore…

Scoring Walk of Fame honour ‘pretty cool’ for Darryl Sittler

Darryl Sittler is in the Hockey Hall of Fame. He’s…

BUSINESS

York Mills gynecologist wants to help

York Mills gynecologist Fay Weisberg wants to talk about to you about your vaginas, ladies. The 56-year-old, who helms the First Steps…

Let’s #ShopLocal together

We all benefit when we shop and dine in our…

Hitting the spot

Customers line up on Yonge Street near Keewatin Avenue on…

New coffee shop purr-fect for Mount Pleasant

At the Meow Cat Café, curiosity is welcome, as are…

ARTS

Sassafraz still shines bright in Yorkville

Sassafraz is a staple of Yorkville. So, when a five-alarm fire burnt the restaurant to the ground 10 years ago, it was…

Midtown history buffs win Toronto Heritage book award

Hillcrest Village resident John Lorinc narrates a provocative tale, while on…

Rosedale pianist jazzed at chance to perform Coward standards

Rosedale pianist John Greer warbles like a songbird when he…

Sue-Ann Levy is a right-wing gay Jewish muckraker

The three-year process of writing Underdog: Confessions of a Right-Wing…

LIFE

Foreign buyers not behind rising home prices, realtors find

Could this city see a similar tax imposed on foreign buyers with housing prices soaring? Not likely, if you ask Toronto Real…

Taking the caveman out of grilling

North Toronto resident and barbecue expert Phillip Allen says it's…

Don’t go to extremes restoring your deck

Davisville resident Dan Pero has just moved into a new home, and…

Picking right contractor for reno is most important decision

n top of ascertaining that they’re professionally accredited, insured and…

More Articles

Annual Christmas food drive reaches 16,000 donations

Hungry families across midtown will be having a merrier season thanks to this year's Ecumenical Christmas Food Drive.

Laird planning study finally moving forward

Leaside residents near Laird Drive will be happy to know the city is moving forward with a neighbourhood planning study that Ward 26 councillor Jon Burnside says is at least a year late.

Three sought in Bridle Path break-in attempt

Toronto Police are looking for three men who attempted to break in to a home on the Bridle Path in mid-November.

Paintings stolen from dead collector

Toronto Police are looking for paintings that were taken from the home of an art collector shortly after he died in October.

Arrest made in midtown poppy box thefts

A man is facing 19 charges after police say he stole several poppy boxes in midtown.

